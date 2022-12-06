WGEM Sports At Ten: Monday (December 5) QHS Lady Blue Devils Riding High On A 3-Game Winning Streak As They Prepare To Host The Lady Bombers Of Macomb On The IHSA Hardwood
Lady Blue Devils Senior Forward Asia Seangmany Offers Thoughts On Tipping-Off Against MHS In The Gem City
Published: Dec. 6, 2022 at 6:35 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) - The Quincy High girls basketball team has a chance to secure their fourth win in a row on Tuesday if they can find a way to get past the Lady Bombers of Macomb. The two squads are scheduled to tip-off at 7:00 p.m. inside the QHS Gym. Blue Devils head coach Brad Dance expects a tough game against the “Orange & Black” who are hungry for a win after falling to defeat during their last three games.
Coach Dance and QHS senior forward Asia Seangmany offered their thoughts on facing MHS earlier today during a break in practice at QHS.
