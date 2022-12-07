Birthdays and Anniversaries: December 7th, 2022
QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) - Send your birthdays and anniversaries to birthdays@wgem.com Please have all birthday and anniversary announcements submitted to WGEM no later than two business days prior to the date you wish your announcement to be read on air. WGEM does not guarantee that birthday and anniversary announcements submitted less than two days beforehand will be read on air.
Barb Bates
Javan Ruby
Rachael Ruby
Alex Kendrick
Leeann Riggs
Victoria Kientzle
Bobby Wheeler
Lisha Hall
Micheal Cox
Janet McKoon
Aubrey Moffett
Jennifer Duesterhaus
Sadie Hinton
Victoria Kuhlmeier
Joseph Terwelp
Alison Myers
Mike Parrish
Tracy Climer
Brayden Dotson
Owen Peterson
Robert Meyers
Tanner Caldwell
Alexis Hobson
Marlene West
Travis Weaver
Tim Coupland
Copyright 2022 WGEM. All rights reserved.