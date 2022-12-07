Birthdays and Anniversaries: December 7th, 2022

By Jessica Beaver
Published: Dec. 7, 2022 at 6:58 AM CST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) - Send your birthdays and anniversaries to birthdays@wgem.com Please have all birthday and anniversary announcements submitted to WGEM no later than two business days prior to the date you wish your announcement to be read on air. WGEM does not guarantee that birthday and anniversary announcements submitted less than two days beforehand will be read on air.

Barb Bates

Javan Ruby

Rachael Ruby

Alex Kendrick

Leeann Riggs

Victoria Kientzle

Bobby Wheeler

Lisha Hall

Micheal Cox

Janet McKoon

Aubrey Moffett

Jennifer Duesterhaus

Sadie Hinton

Victoria Kuhlmeier

Joseph Terwelp

Alison Myers

Mike Parrish

Tracy Climer

Brayden Dotson

Owen Peterson

Robert Meyers

Tanner Caldwell

Alexis Hobson

Marlene West

Travis Weaver

Tim Coupland

Copyright 2022 WGEM. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Hospital Reports

Hospital Report: December 7, 2022

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Ryan Hill
Hospital Report: December 7, 2022

Birthdays and Anniversaries

Birthdays and Anniversaries: December 6th, 2022

Updated: Dec. 6, 2022 at 7:02 AM CST
|
By Quentin Wells
Send your birthdays and anniversaries to birthdays@wgem.com Please have all birthday and anniversary announcements submitted to WGEM no later than two business days prior to the date you wish your announcement to be read on air. WGEM does not guarantee that birthday and anniversary announcements submitted less than two days beforehand will be read on air.

Hospital Reports

Hospital Report: 6 December, 2022

Updated: Dec. 6, 2022 at 3:36 AM CST
|
By Ryan Hill
Hospital Report: December 6, 2022

Birthdays and Anniversaries

Birthdays and Anniversaries: December 3rd and 4th, 2022

Updated: Dec. 5, 2022 at 7:26 AM CST
|
By Jessica Beaver
Send your birthdays and anniversaries to birthdays@wgem.com

Latest News

Birthdays and Anniversaries

Birthdays and Anniversaries: December 5th, 2022

Updated: Dec. 5, 2022 at 6:58 AM CST
|
By Jessica Beaver
Send your birthdays and anniversaries to birthdays@wgem.com

Hospital Reports

Hospital Report: December 5, 2022

Updated: Dec. 5, 2022 at 3:32 AM CST
|
By Ryan Hill
Hospital Report: December 5, 2022

Birthdays and Anniversaries

Birthdays and Anniversaries: December 2nd, 2022

Updated: Dec. 2, 2022 at 7:15 AM CST
|
By Jessica Beaver
Send your birthdays and anniversaries to birthdays@wgem.com

Hospital Reports

Hospital Report: December 2, 2022

Updated: Dec. 2, 2022 at 3:48 AM CST
|
By Ryan Hill
Hospital Report: December 2, 2022

Birthdays and Anniversaries

Birthdays and Anniversaries: December 1st, 2022

Updated: Dec. 1, 2022 at 7:00 AM CST
|
By Jessica Beaver
Send your birthdays and anniversaries to birthdays@wgem.com

Birthdays and Anniversaries

Birthdays and Anniversaries: November 30th, 2022

Updated: Nov. 30, 2022 at 7:18 AM CST
|
By Quentin Wells
Send your birthdays and anniversaries to birthdays@wgem.com Please have all birthday and anniversary announcements submitted to WGEM no later than two business days prior to the date you wish your announcement to be read on air. WGEM does not guarantee that birthday and anniversary announcements submitted less than two days beforehand will be read on air.