Brown County school officials hope to make pilot social emotional learning program permanent

MOUNT STERLING, Ill. (WGEM) - At the start of the school year, the Brown County public school district implemented a new requirement to support students’ mental health upon returning to in-person learning.

It’s a course called the Open Parachute Program that teaches the grades 5-12 students coping skills for difficult transitions such as going from elementary to middle school, life after graduation, or returning to in-person learning.

Superintendent Lan Eberle said as the schools approach the middle of the school year, school officials are assessing the program. He said the district would like to foster the program and have it permanently in the schools.

“It’s a work in progress,” Eberle said. “We’re really just three months into the program. But, we’ve seen a lot of growth from the Social Emotional Learning coordinator, Jami Schwerk.”

Eberle said as of now, the program is fully funded through an approximate $66,000 grant through the Tracy Family Foundation that includes Schwerk’s salary, supplies, and subscription to the Open Parachute Program.

He said if the schools decide to keep the program around, it would be up to the district to fit it into their budget.

Eberle said the program has also helped lighten the workload for the district’s two guidance counselors since Schwerk and the school’s principals meets with students one-on-one.

“We’re able to have conversations with students and help build and develop them socially,” said Brown County Middle School’s principal Alex Ebbing. “So that way when they enter the career field, when they leave the Brown County School district, that they’re prepared.”

Eberle and Ebbing said if the program continues to flourish, teachers will also get to utilize the program’s resources. They would learn SEL coping skills for themselves and how to approach students, such as knowing the right thing to say to a student who is struggling.

“We haven’t approached that just yet, but the staff knows that it’s there,” Eberle said. “Hopefully in the future as we get past this pilot stage.”

For more information or signing up for the program, visit here.

Copyright 2022 WGEM. All rights reserved.