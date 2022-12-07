Canton R-V students participate in community outreach

CANTON, Mo. (WGEM) - Canton R-V students are getting more engaged in their community thanks to a leadership program.

There are 84 students from 7th-12th grade involved in the leadership program that helps students become examples for their peers in school.

Students had their big group community service project of the year as a way to give back.

”I think they will see a need to get out and to help,” said Canton R-V Librarian Teresa McKenzie. “I know sometimes some of them are like, ‘I’m not for sure what to do for my hours,’ so this gives them an opportunity to see that there are things for them to do they just have to make that first effort and go do that.”

The students went to places like the Lewis County Food pantry, senior housing center, recycling center and library.

“We’re loading up carts and giving food to people who might need it,” said Canton R-V Senior Brooke Brewer. “Right now, during the holidays, and being a small community, it just feels good to give back.”

The leadership program helps push these students to get involved to try and help meet community needs.

“I think, one this will humble them a little bit to do things. I also think they’ll see a need for to get out and to help,” said McKenzie.

They were able to help 149 people at the Lewis County Food Pantry.

The leadership program is open to students in 7th-12th grade who have a 3.0 GPA.

Students interested can ask one of the student leaders for a form to fill out and be given to a teacher.

