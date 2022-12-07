City of Hannibal looks to sell regional airport, Lakeside Technology Park

Hannibal city council
Hannibal city council(WGEM)
By Rebecca Duffy
Published: Dec. 6, 2022 at 10:12 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
HANNIBAL, Mo. (WGEM) - The city of Hannibal is looking to get rid of two pieces of property for economic development opportunities.

Hannibal Regional Economic Development Council Executive Director Corey Mehaffy said over the last few months, the city has talked about selling the Hannibal Regional Airport to the Marion-Ralls Regional Port Authority.

They also discussed selling the Lakeside Technology Park to HREDC.

Mehaffy said if the ownership transfers for the properties there would be a chance to generate more revenue.

“I think there’s assets at the airport that are underutilized currently, especially from an economic development perspective,” Mehaffy said. “I think it will be good to see that ownership transfer since the city is not really interested in looking at some of those opportunities, but the Port Authority Board would be.”

Mehaffy said there will be more of an opportunity to expand the airport runway and bring developments to the Technology Park.

Tuesday, City Council voted to move forward in the direction of selling the airport.

They also voted to approve a preliminary sale for the Technology Park.

