City of Macomb in the process of making life easier for those with transportation needs

MACOMB (WGEM) - The City of Macomb is in the early planning stages of adding several miles of multiuse trails around town.

Currently, there are a few trails along S Ward Street, N East Street, W Carroll Street and W Washington Street, but they don’t connect to major retail outlets or other community resources.

Community Development Coordinator John Bannon said the proposed trails would connect different areas of town to places like Western Illinois University and McDonough District Hospital.

“Having multiple modes of transportation available is more equitable, it’s better for recreation, it’s better for quality of life and it’s better for tourism,” Bannon said.

According to the latest American Community Survey (ACS) from the Census Bureau, approximately 38% of households in Macomb don’t have their own personal vehicle.

“We have so many people who would like an alternative way or need an alternative way to get to shopping, whether it be Walmart or elsewhere,” Bannon said. “They need the ability to get to institutions and access to healthcare.”

He said the next steps are for an engineer to refine the proposed map and to begin the grant application process. The city has been in the planning process for about six months and there is no immediate timeline on when the trails would be in place.

