Electrical fire closes Quincy driver services facility

Quincy Driver Services Facility at 2512 Locust St.
Quincy Driver Services Facility at 2512 Locust St.(WGEM)
By WGEM Staff
Published: Dec. 7, 2022 at 5:08 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
QUINCY (WGEM) - The Secretary of State driver services facility at 2512 Locust St. likely will remain closed through Thursday so that repair crews can treat the lingering smoke smell and some damage to computers that was caused by a bathroom electrical fire late Tuesday afternoon.

Department of Transportation spokesperson Henry Haupt confirmed the fire and the building’s closure.

According to Haupt, an electrician is scheduled to visit the facility Thursday “to assess, repair and rewire the damaged electrical components. In addition, we will take the opportunity to shampoo the carpet to eliminate any lingering smell of smoke.”

Haupt added, “Our goal is to reopen Friday, provided the electrician gives us the seal of approval and we can do so safely.”

Customers living in Quincy and nearby areas who need to visit a Secretary of State facility are encouraged to use either the Carthage (130 Buchanon Street) or Pittsfield (202 W. Jefferson St.) locations.

“Keep in mind many office services, including renewing license plate stickers or obtaining a duplicate driver’s license or ID card (for cards that are lost or stolen), can be conducted online at ilsos.gov,” Haupt stated.

