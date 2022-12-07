Go West route changes coming in January while driver shortage persists

In addition to a few route changes, Go West and Demand Response buses will be completely offline for employee orientation on Jan. 2 and Jan. 3.(WGEM)
By Dylan Smith
Published: Dec. 7, 2022 at 4:06 PM CST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
MACOMB (WGEM) - While facing a lengthy driver shortage, McDonough County Public Transportation (MCPT) is making some route changes that may effect your way around town.

Route 18, which runs from South Deer Road, circles through West Jackson Street and has stops on East Washington, East Jefferson and West Piper Streets, was taken offline in August. However, it will now be back online starting Jan. 4 with slight adjustments.

Additionally, Go West and Demand Response buses will be completely offline Jan. 2 and Jan. 3 for the onboarding orientation of employees.

Currently, MCPT is looking to hire up to six part-time CDL drivers.

“We unfortunately have things come up, such as if one of our drivers become sick and they need to take a few days off,” Transit Director Miranda Lambert said. “We have to make on the day decisions of what we need [routes] to turn offline or shorten.”

Also starting in January, on Sundays only the Amtrak and 5 Brown route will be implemented.

On Saturdays, Go West will operate Route 15, 16, and 18 with extended hours with a one hour break from 12:40 p.m. to 1:40 p.m.

In September, MCPT elected to terminate their contract with Durham School Service, which Lambert said was done to allow better oversight of the hiring process.

“We’re hoping with this transition and the slight adjustment we’ve made to our routes, that we’ll be able to have some better control of what that [onboarding process] looks like,” she added.

To keep up with day-to-day routes and where buses are, Lambert said to utilize the online Go West map.

