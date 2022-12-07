Hannibal Police Department plans to make safety upgrades

By Rebecca Duffy
Published: Dec. 6, 2022 at 10:56 PM CST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HANNIBAL, Mo. (WGEM) - The Hannibal Police Department is looking to make upgrades to beef up safety, both inside and outside the station.

Police Chief Jacob Nacke said they want body cameras for officers and patrol cars. They also need a new records management system because the current one is vulnerable to cyber attacks.

On Tuesday, City Council said Nacke could apply for a grant through the State and Local Cybersecurity Grant Program.

If awarded, Nacke said he’ll likely get the cameras and wait to improve their RMS.

“Even if we apply for the video system, we will still look to implement a new records management system in the future,” Nacke said. “There’s a lot of moving parts to it. We want to make sure that NECOMM has time to look because there’s some things we had not anticipated, some interface issues.”

The grant offers up to $200,000 with a 10% match requirement.

The application is due Dec. 16.

Copyright 2022 WGEM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The new Illinois law requires new smoke alarm installations to feature a 10-year sealed battery.
New Illinois smoke alarm law to take effect Jan. 1
Cardinals announcer Dan McLaughlin charged with felony Persistent DWI
Cardinals announcer Dan McLaughlin charged with felony Persistent DWI
Hannibal's Aneyas Williams Will Announce His College Choice On Friday, Dec 16
Hannibal 4-star running back Aneyas Williams set to make announcement Friday
FILE - In this Jan. 5, 2015 file photo, Kirstie Alley attends the fourth season premiere of...
Kirstie Alley, Emmy-winning ‘Cheers’ star, dies at 71
Derek Gotchie, a father of four kids under 5, chased down a carjacking suspect who stole his...
Dad chases down carjacker to save 4 young kids

Latest News

WGEM Hosts Second Day of 38th Annual Bucket Blitz
WGEM Hosts Second Day of 38th Annual Bucket Blitz
Hannibal Police Department plans to make safety upgrades
Hannibal Police Department plans to make safety upgrades
City of Hannibal looks to sell regional airport, Lakeside Technology Park
City of Hannibal looks to sell regional airport, Lakeside Technology Park
Quincy Chamber of Commerce announced its new membership structure
Quincy Chamber of Commerce announced its new membership structure