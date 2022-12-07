Hannibal Police Department plans to make safety upgrades

HANNIBAL, Mo. (WGEM) - The Hannibal Police Department is looking to make upgrades to beef up safety, both inside and outside the station.

Police Chief Jacob Nacke said they want body cameras for officers and patrol cars. They also need a new records management system because the current one is vulnerable to cyber attacks.

On Tuesday, City Council said Nacke could apply for a grant through the State and Local Cybersecurity Grant Program.

If awarded, Nacke said he’ll likely get the cameras and wait to improve their RMS.

“Even if we apply for the video system, we will still look to implement a new records management system in the future,” Nacke said. “There’s a lot of moving parts to it. We want to make sure that NECOMM has time to look because there’s some things we had not anticipated, some interface issues.”

The grant offers up to $200,000 with a 10% match requirement.

The application is due Dec. 16.

Copyright 2022 WGEM. All rights reserved.