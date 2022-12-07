QU freshman learning to cope with college life as finals week continues

QUINCY (WGEM) - This fall, Quincy University is seeing it’s highest freshmen enrollment, 307, since 1992.

The class of 2026 is spread across 150 different high schools located in 27 states and 14 countries.

However, the class of 2026, like many other classes, experienced an educational shift once the pandemic hit. Many QU freshmen were sophomores in high school when COVID-19 struck, hindering the remaining years of their prep school experience.

Plus, this week is finals week.

Assistant Director for Student Success Saadia Ali Aschemann said she has noticed the lasting effects from the pandemic as then-high school students begin to transition back to a traditional educational experience at a collegiate level.

“We’re dealing with the fallout,” Aschemann said. “Students anxiety levels have increased dramatically, students are fearful or apprehensive about things they took for granted pre-pandemic.”

Aschemann said the university is equipped with three success coaches, herself as one. On a busy day, she said each coach sees up to 12 students while the weekly total can amount to more than 100.

“Our days are full with seeing students for a variety of issues, but many of them stem from things that have happened while they were not able involve themselves with their daily lives during the pandemic,” she said.

One student that Aschemann sees on a regular basis for success coaching is freshman Junior Azannai.

Azannai began success coaching sessions in early November.

“When COVID hit, we were basically taking everything [classes] online and I can’t deal with online things and it was a struggle for me,” Azannai said.

Transitioning back to the full in-person educational experience, Azannai said it took some time to readjust.

“We talk about everything [during coaching sessions], how I’m doing, how are classes and basically everything about how to help me out,” Azannai said.

As for freshman Alexis Stufflebeam, she began partaking in coaching sessions earlier in the semester.

“It was the middle of the semester and I just wanted to go talk to someone as it was getting into that season of school was finally hitting in,” Stufflebeam said.

Stufflebeam said there weren’t success coaches at her high school.

“Now that I’m here, I’m able to talk about how I’m feeling and I’m able to go to them and explain my situations and how I need their help and they’re always willing to do so,” she said.

Both Stufflebeam and Azannai said they plan to utilize success coaches for the remainder of their college careers at QU.

The Student Success Center is located in the lower level of Brenner Library, directly across from Francis Hall.

