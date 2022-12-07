Quincy Chamber of Commerce announced its new membership structure

QUINCY (WGEM) - The Quincy Chamber of Commerce is now offering an investment model based on the level of benefits you want to access.

In the past, members would pay based on how many employees their business had. The more employees, the more members paid under their fair share model.

President and CEO Bruce Guthrie said the change is all in an effort to better serve the business sector, so they can better serve the community.

Their new tiered structure starts with an intro package of $25 for a year for members to try out the chamber.

Their core benefits will range from $240 to $5,000 per year.

”We are a resource for the business community and when we’re here to help you be successful,” Guthrie said. “When businesses are successful in the community, the community is going to thrive and we’re going to have a very successful community.”

Guthrie said they offer benefits like access to networking events, chamber expertise to help solve issues within your business and social media and leadership training.

He said starting next week they’ll start communicating with members about the new structure.

He said it could take all of next year to get changed over.

If you want more information you can call 217-222-7980 or visit quincychamber.org.

