Rain coming but not as much

Rain totals will be around 1/4 of an inch for most folks
Rain totals will be around 1/4 of an inch for most folks(Max Inman)
By Brian Inman
Published: Dec. 7, 2022 at 4:13 PM CST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

QUINCY (WGEM) - Most forecast models are starting to dial back the rain totals for Thursday. While it still looks like rain will fall across the region, the rainfall totals are down to the quarter of an-inch to half-inch range. Rain looks to be a little bit spotty, or kind of on and off as opposed to an all-day rain. Temperatures will remain mild over the next seven days with daytime high temperatures topping out near or slightly above normal. Next Tuesday, there is the potential for a significant weather event in the Midwest. Right now in our region, we may have showers and thunderstorms next Tuesday. I know we don’t normally think about thunderstorms or severe weather in December but the potential for strong storms in the Midwest is definitely there next Tuesday. Right here in the Tri-States, we will hold off on issuing a weather alert for next Tuesday. But suffice it to say we are watching carefully the potential for thunderstorms next Tuesday.

Copyright 2022 WGEM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The new Illinois law requires new smoke alarm installations to feature a 10-year sealed battery.
New Illinois smoke alarm law to take effect Jan. 1
Hannibal's Aneyas Williams Will Announce His College Choice On Friday, Dec 16
Hannibal 4-star running back Aneyas Williams set to make announcement Friday
A DoorDash driver waiting for an order to be completed at a Popeyes in Detroit says she noticed...
Popeyes shuts down over video showing cockroaches on orders
First-ever property to be completed protected as a landmark in Quincy
First-ever property to be completely protected as a landmark in Quincy
Cardinals announcer Dan McLaughlin charged with felony Persistent DWI
Cardinals announcer Dan McLaughlin charged with felony Persistent DWI

Latest News

StormTrak Weather Tuesday Morning
StormTrak Weather Tuesday Morning
Mix of sun and clouds depending on where you live in the Tri-States.
Some rain for tomorrow, but rain totals are trending down
StormTrak Weather Tues Evening
StormTrak Weather Tues Evening
Rain should be falling most of the day Thursday
Warm temps means rain and not snow