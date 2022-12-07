Rain coming but not as much

QUINCY (WGEM) - Most forecast models are starting to dial back the rain totals for Thursday. While it still looks like rain will fall across the region, the rainfall totals are down to the quarter of an-inch to half-inch range. Rain looks to be a little bit spotty, or kind of on and off as opposed to an all-day rain. Temperatures will remain mild over the next seven days with daytime high temperatures topping out near or slightly above normal. Next Tuesday, there is the potential for a significant weather event in the Midwest. Right now in our region, we may have showers and thunderstorms next Tuesday. I know we don’t normally think about thunderstorms or severe weather in December but the potential for strong storms in the Midwest is definitely there next Tuesday. Right here in the Tri-States, we will hold off on issuing a weather alert for next Tuesday. But suffice it to say we are watching carefully the potential for thunderstorms next Tuesday.

