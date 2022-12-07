Salvation Army raising donations for Emergency Disaster Relief, Canteen Ministry

QUINCY (WGEM) - As the 38th annual WGEM Bucket Blitz enters it’s third day, organizers say they want to raise money for programs that provide assistance to people when disaster strikes.

Emergency Disaster Services Coordinator Jeremy Koren said they are there to support the community anytime there’s a disaster like fires, floods, and snow storms. He said they utilize their canteen, which is a mobile kitchen and supply distributor in those situations.

“We can serve meals, drinks, bottled water, coffee, so on and so forth,” he said. “We also have other items that can support in times of a flood.”

He said they’ve used the canteen to deliver supplies and bottled water to people affected by the flooding in St. Louis, and they also provide support to firefighters at fires if they request their assistance.

The canteen’s kitchen also allows it to provide meals every Tuesday from 4:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. at the Indian Hills and Frederick Ball apartment complexes for those who need it. Koren said the donations from WGEM’s Bucket Blitz help them obtain what they need to provide assistance.

“The water that we serve during disasters, any meal preparation, also in larger disasters where people are affected, we can provide financial assistance, so it would go to support that as well,” he said. “Basically any supplies to support the community during people’s lowest points often during disasters.”

The Canteen serves 125 meals to those in need, though they adjust as needed as it depends on the number of people who come out.

Copyright 2022 WGEM. All rights reserved.