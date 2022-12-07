Salvation Army raising donations for Emergency Disaster Relief, Canteen Ministry

Canteen Ministry and Disaster Relief provides help to those who need it
Canteen Ministry and Disaster Relief provides help to those who need it(WGEM)
By Ryan Hill
Published: Dec. 7, 2022 at 4:12 AM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

QUINCY (WGEM) - As the 38th annual WGEM Bucket Blitz enters it’s third day, organizers say they want to raise money for programs that provide assistance to people when disaster strikes.

Emergency Disaster Services Coordinator Jeremy Koren said they are there to support the community anytime there’s a disaster like fires, floods, and snow storms. He said they utilize their canteen, which is a mobile kitchen and supply distributor in those situations.

“We can serve meals, drinks, bottled water, coffee, so on and so forth,” he said. “We also have other items that can support in times of a flood.”

He said they’ve used the canteen to deliver supplies and bottled water to people affected by the flooding in St. Louis, and they also provide support to firefighters at fires if they request their assistance.

The canteen’s kitchen also allows it to provide meals every Tuesday from 4:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. at the Indian Hills and Frederick Ball apartment complexes for those who need it. Koren said the donations from WGEM’s Bucket Blitz help them obtain what they need to provide assistance.

“The water that we serve during disasters, any meal preparation, also in larger disasters where people are affected, we can provide financial assistance, so it would go to support that as well,” he said. “Basically any supplies to support the community during people’s lowest points often during disasters.”

The Canteen serves 125 meals to those in need, though they adjust as needed as it depends on the number of people who come out.

Copyright 2022 WGEM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The new Illinois law requires new smoke alarm installations to feature a 10-year sealed battery.
New Illinois smoke alarm law to take effect Jan. 1
Hannibal's Aneyas Williams Will Announce His College Choice On Friday, Dec 16
Hannibal 4-star running back Aneyas Williams set to make announcement Friday
Cardinals announcer Dan McLaughlin charged with felony Persistent DWI
Cardinals announcer Dan McLaughlin charged with felony Persistent DWI
Fire ladder stretches up to roof at Titan Wheel
No injuries after Titan Wheel boiler room fire
Newer multi-family housing could soon be developed in Quincy
Newer multi-family housing could soon be developed in Quincy

Latest News

QHS Blue Devils Now (2-0) In The WB6 After Beating Alleman In "The Gem City!"
WGEM Sports At Ten: Tuesday (Dece.6) "Sports Extra" QHS Beats Alleman At Blue Devil Gym & QND Lady Raiders Roll Past Pleasant Plains At "The Pit"
WGEM Hosts Second Day of 38th Annual Bucket Blitz
WGEM Hosts Second Day of 38th Annual Bucket Blitz
Hannibal Police Department plans to make safety upgrades
Hannibal Police Department plans to make safety upgrades
Hannibal Police Department plans to make safety upgrades
Hannibal Police Department plans to make safety upgrades