Southern Airways Express meets with Quincy community officials

QUINCY (WGEM) - Southern Airways Express has been operating out of the Quincy Regional Airport for the past 6 days and the airline workers celebrated with Quincy community officials.

“We’re here today to get to know the folks, our partners that we’re going to work with,” said Southern Airways Express Chief Commercial Officer Mark Cestari. “The city has been terrific, the chamber, economic development, convention of visitor bureau. We’re a part of this community and are very much delighted to be so.”

There have been 24 Southern Airways Express flights that have flown out of the Quincy Regional Airport so far this week.

Cestari said they are expecting to expand to 6 daily departures going to Chicago and St. Louis starting on Jan. 9, 2023.

Community officials and Southern Airways Express staff were able to get to know each other more through a luncheon.

“Quincy’s great,” said Cestari. “We were really honored to be selected and we had a fantastic turn out here at the airport today, so we’re off and flying and look forward to seeing you on board.”

You can visit Southern Airways Express website to book your next flight.

