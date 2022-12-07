Weather Alert: Dense fog advisory for some

QUINCY (WGEM) - Weather Alert: A Dense Fog Advisory has been issued for the northern tier of the Tri-States. This advisory runs through 10 AM. Visibility of one quarter mile or less will be possible. Hazardous driving conditions will be possible due to low visibility and slick spots where temperatures are below freezing. Freezing fog can cause slippery roads, especially on bridges and overpasses.

While the northern tier will be dealing with dense fog this morning, I am expecting some patchy fog for the rest of the Tri-States. While driving be sure to keep your low beams on, as they can help others to see you better. Visibilities will gradually improve as we head through the morning hours. Clouds have been spilling into the area from the south. Cloud cover will vary though through the day. At times it will look rather cloudy and at other times we will see some sun. Daytime highs will be able to get a little warmer in the upper 40s to 50°. Tonight, more clouds will start to arrive leading to a mostly cloudy sky but we will stay dry overnight. Lows will be in the 30s.

The attention then turns to a developing low pressure system to our southwest. The rain from this low pressure will start to spread into the area tomorrow morning. This will be a beneficial rain for us with totals of a quarter of an inch up to a half an inch.

