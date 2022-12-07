WGEM Hosts Second Day of 38th Annual Bucket Blitz

QUINCY (WGEM) - As of Tuesday night, organizers said they’ve brought in $10,820 for the WGEM Bucket Blitz for The Salvation Army.

WGEM Chief Meteorologist Brian Inman was out helping raise money.

The goal for the 38th year is $40,000.

Salvation Army Development Director Matt Schmidt talks about all the good that money does.

“Christmas campaign will help with the Christmas season,” Schmidt said. “First our Thanksgiving and Christmas meals, but we’ll also give out 700 food boxes this Christmas season and there’s probably about $45, $50 value to those boxes to provide a full Christmas meal and then the majority of that money will last into the new year, but it will help our emergency shelter keep the lights on over there, feed the residents, that shelter is full every night, almost every night of the year.”

You can still donate from 6 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. on Wednesday and Thursday, at the entrance of the Quincy Town Center at 33rd & Broadway.

From 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Friday, they will be in Hannibal at the Walmart on Stardust Drive.

