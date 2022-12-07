WGEM Sports At Ten: Tuesday (December 6) “Sports Extra” QHD Blue Devils Roll Past Alleman & The QND Lady Raiders Pound Pleasant Plains At “The Pit”

Monroe City Tournment: South Shelby, Palmyra, Monroe City, & Highland All Post Victories On The Hardwood In Titletown
QHS Blue Devils Now (2-0) In The WB6 After Beating Alleman In "The Gem City!"
By Tony Cornish, Jr.
Published: Dec. 7, 2022 at 12:36 AM CST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) -

Tuesday, December 6, 2022

IHSA

Western Big 6 Conference

Alleman Pioneers 28

Quincy Blue Devils 65

IHSA

(1) Southeastern 49

Liberty 32

SE Suns: Danny Stephens (21 Points)

Farmington 33

Macomb 45

MHS: Nolan Kerr: (16 Points)

Jack Duncan (12 Points)

JT Jeter (11 points)

Galva 36

Bushnell-Prairie City 59

Unity 43

Illini West 46

IW: Nolan Deitrich (28 Points)

IHSA Girls

Pleasant Plains 43

Quincy Notre Dame 54

QND: Sage Stratton (23 Points)

Macomb 27

Quincy 44

QHS: Taylor Fohey (24 Points)

MSHSAA Girls

Canton 59

Clopton 58

CHS: Nariah Clay (23 Points)

Scores 1000th Career Point Tonight!

CHS Lady Tigers Now (2-1)

Hannibal 51

Fulton 38

98th Annual Monroe City Tournament

Girls

Palmyra 75

Marion County 25

PHS Lady Panthers Now (4-0)

Highland Lady Cougars 59

Louisiana 25

Boys

Marion County 45

Monroe City 51

South Shelby 74

Highland 58

IHSAA Basketball

Burlington-Notre Dame 59

Central Lee 40

Mediapolis 74

HTC Crusaders 52

IGHSAU Basketball

Burlington-ND 76

Central Lee 73

Mediapolis 54

Holy Trinity Catholic Lady Crusaders 35

NCAA Basketball

Jimmy V Classic

Madison Square Garden (New York City)

(2) Texas 78

(17) Illinois 85 (Overtime)

Duke 74

Iowa 62

NCAA Divsion II

Grand Valley State 63

Quincy University 59

College Exhibition

Hannibal-LaGrange Trojans 53

Drury Panthers 60

Copyright 2022 WGEM. All rights reserved.

