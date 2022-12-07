WGEM Sports At Ten: Tuesday (December 6) “Sports Extra” QHD Blue Devils Roll Past Alleman & The QND Lady Raiders Pound Pleasant Plains At “The Pit”
Monroe City Tournment: South Shelby, Palmyra, Monroe City, & Highland All Post Victories On The Hardwood In Titletown
QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) -
Tuesday, December 6, 2022
IHSA
Western Big 6 Conference
Alleman Pioneers 28
Quincy Blue Devils 65
IHSA
(1) Southeastern 49
Liberty 32
SE Suns: Danny Stephens (21 Points)
Farmington 33
Macomb 45
MHS: Nolan Kerr: (16 Points)
Jack Duncan (12 Points)
JT Jeter (11 points)
Galva 36
Bushnell-Prairie City 59
Unity 43
Illini West 46
IW: Nolan Deitrich (28 Points)
IHSA Girls
Pleasant Plains 43
Quincy Notre Dame 54
QND: Sage Stratton (23 Points)
Macomb 27
Quincy 44
QHS: Taylor Fohey (24 Points)
MSHSAA Girls
Canton 59
Clopton 58
CHS: Nariah Clay (23 Points)
Scores 1000th Career Point Tonight!
CHS Lady Tigers Now (2-1)
Hannibal 51
Fulton 38
98th Annual Monroe City Tournament
Girls
Palmyra 75
Marion County 25
PHS Lady Panthers Now (4-0)
Highland Lady Cougars 59
Louisiana 25
Boys
Marion County 45
Monroe City 51
South Shelby 74
Highland 58
IHSAA Basketball
Burlington-Notre Dame 59
Central Lee 40
Mediapolis 74
HTC Crusaders 52
IGHSAU Basketball
Burlington-ND 76
Central Lee 73
Mediapolis 54
Holy Trinity Catholic Lady Crusaders 35
NCAA Basketball
Jimmy V Classic
Madison Square Garden (New York City)
(2) Texas 78
(17) Illinois 85 (Overtime)
Duke 74
Iowa 62
NCAA Divsion II
Grand Valley State 63
Quincy University 59
College Exhibition
Hannibal-LaGrange Trojans 53
Drury Panthers 60
