WGEM Sports At Ten: Tuesday (December 6) “Sports Extra” QHD Blue Devils Roll Past Alleman & The QND Lady Raiders Pound Pleasant Plains At “The Pit” Monroe City Tournment: South Shelby, Palmyra, Monroe City, & Highland All Post Victories On The Hardwood In Titletown

QHS Blue Devils Now (2-0) In The WB6 After Beating Alleman In "The Gem City!"