BREAKING NEWS: Quincy Notre Dame Head Baseball Coach Ryan Oden Resigns From Top Post With Raiders

Quincy, Illinois. – Quincy Notre Dame High School has announced that Ryan Oden has stepped down as head baseball coach after 13 years with the program. Oden joined the Raiders in 2010 as an assistant coach and was named head coach in 2017. Coach Oden boasts a record of 125-31 as head coach of the Raiders.

“I want to thank the QND administration, staff and fans for always being so good to me and my family,” said Oden. “To all my coaches and players, none of the program’s success these last 6 years would’ve been possible without your hard work and dedication. I have always believed in leaving it better than when you found it and I feel good that I have done that.”

“Coach Oden has been an excellent role model on and off the field for our baseball players,” states QND Athletic Director Bill Connell. “We appreciate his time and commitment to our baseball program and its families. We wish him well as he enters the next chapter in his journey.”

The search for a new head baseball coach will begin immediately.

--QND Release

Copyright 2022 WGEM. All rights reserved.