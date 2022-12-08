BREAKING NEWS: WNBA All-Star Brittney Griner Released By Russian Officials

US Government Organizes A Prisoner Swap That Allows Griner To Head Back To United States Soil
WNBA All-Star Brittney Griner Released Earlier Today By Russian Authorities
WNBA All-Star Brittney Griner Released Earlier Today By Russian Authorities(MGN)
By Tony Cornish, Jr.
Published: Dec. 8, 2022 at 7:23 AM CST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) -According to various national media outlets, WNBA all-star Brittney Griner, who was held for months in Russian prisons on alleged drug charges, was released earlier today on an airstrip located in the United Arab Emirates. According to sources, Griner’s release was a one-for-one prisoner swap for international arms dealer Viktor Bout.

The one-for-one exchange agreement negotiated with Moscow in recent weeks was given final approval by President Biden within just the last week, according to sources familiar with the deal.

A White House official said President Biden was in the Oval Office this morning on the phone, speaking with Griner and her wife, and that Vice President Kamala Harris was also in the room. Per standard procedure for freed U.S. prisoners, Griner was expected to quickly undergo a medical evaluation.

To secure Griner’s release, the president ordered Bout to be freed and returned to Russia. Mr. Biden signed the commutation order cutting short Bout’s 25-year federal prison sentence.

Retired U.S. Marine Paul Whelan remains imprisoned in Russia. Whelan has been in Russian custody for nearly four years on alleged espionage charges.

Griner was detained at a Russian airport in February and later pleaded guilty to charges stemming from the discovery of cannabis-derived oil cartridges in her luggage.

President Biden is expected to make an official announcement later today offering more details on Griner’s release.

--AP

Copyright 2022 WGEM. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Sports

WGEM Sports At Six: Tuesday (December 6) Southeastern All-State Guard/Forward Danny Stephens Continues To Help The Suns Rise On The IHSA Class 1A Prep Hardwood

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Tony Cornish, Jr.
Senior Danny Stephens Leading The Suns Of Southeastern Once Again This Season On The IHSA Hardwood

Sports

WGEM Sports At Ten: Tuesday (December 6) “Sports Extra” QHD Blue Devils Roll Past Alleman & The QND Lady Raiders Pound Pleasant Plains At “The Pit”

Updated: Dec. 7, 2022 at 12:36 AM CST
|
By Tony Cornish, Jr.
Quincy Blue Devils Now (2-0) In The Western Big 6 Conference

Sports

Sports Extra: QHS Beats Alleman At Blue Devil Gym & QND Lady Raiders Roll Past Pleasant Plains

Updated: Dec. 7, 2022 at 12:11 AM CST

Sports

Patrick Mahomes selected as Chiefs nominee for one NFL’s highest honors

Updated: Dec. 6, 2022 at 11:02 AM CST
|
By KCTV5 Staff
The award recognizes a player’s work in the community, in addition to his character and performance on and off the field.

Latest News

Sports

Hannibal Pirates 4-Star Running Back Aneyas Williams Set To Make A Major Announcement On Friday, December 16

Updated: Dec. 6, 2022 at 8:06 AM CST
|
By Tony Cornish, Jr.
Hannibal Football Standout Aneyas Williams Set To Make A Decision

Sports

WGEM Sports At Ten: Monday (December 5) QHS Lady Blue Devils Riding High On A 3-Game Winning Streak As They Prepare To Host The Lady Bombers Of Macomb On The IHSA Hardwood

Updated: Dec. 6, 2022 at 6:35 AM CST
|
By Tony Cornish, Jr.
QHS Lady Blue Devils Set To Face Macomb On The IHSA Hardwood

Sports

Quincy Lady Blue Devils Set To Host The Macomb Lady Bombers On Tuesday

Updated: Dec. 6, 2022 at 6:18 AM CST

Sports

WGEM Sports At Ten: Monday (December 5) Brown County Lady Hornets Tip-Off Against Carrollton In Mount Sterling

Updated: Dec. 6, 2022 at 6:03 AM CST
|
By Tony Cornish, Jr.
Brown County Lady Hornets Hit The Hardwood In Mount Sterling To Face Carrollton

Sports

Carrollton Tips-Off Against Brown County In Mount Sterling On The IHSA Hardwood

Updated: Dec. 6, 2022 at 5:22 AM CST

Sports

WGEM Sports At Ten: Monday (December 5) Illini West Lady Chargers Fall To Defeat On The IHSA Hardwood Against Central/Southeastern

Updated: Dec. 6, 2022 at 4:35 AM CST
|
By Tony Cornish, Jr.
Central/Southeastern Tips Off Against Illini West On The IHSA Hardwood