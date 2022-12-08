Christmas Street Stroll coming to Monroe City

By Rebecca Duffy
Published: Dec. 7, 2022 at 9:15 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
MONROE CITY, Mo. (WGEM) - The largest-ever Christmas Street Stroll in Monroe City, Missouri is only a few days away.

The DownTown Monroe City Revitalization Group (DTMC) is putting on the annual event on Saturday.

There will be more than 50 vendors, a number of entrepreneurs, selfie stations and carolers.

Board of Directors Member Debbie Kendrick encourages people across the Tri-States to support the event.

“We are excited about it and hoping for good weather,” Kendrick said. “We are hoping for lots of people to come Christmas shopping with our vendors and enjoy Santa Claus, Mrs. Claus.”

Kendrick said there will be a dedication for a new downtown mural at 3:30 p.m. and a parade at 7 p.m.

The day kicks off at 9 a.m.

