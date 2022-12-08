Country’s only fountain pen museum seeks volunteers

FORT MADISON (WGEM) - A Lee County museum is looking for some volunteers to make sure their doors stay open.

The Scheaffer-Pen museum in Fort Madison is the only fountain pen museum in the country.

Since opening in 2011, the museum has faced staffing woes before, forcing it to close in 2017 before reopening in 2018.

That’s when Dan Reppert joined the team, and he said it’s been only him and one volunteer working since then.

Now, he’s asking his community to volunteer at the shop to keep the city’s history alive.

Reppert said you don’t need to be a pen expert to help.

“I don’t expect people to sit down and learn reams of information to volunteer here, I just want to sit and have a nice smile on their faces and greet people and be real happy to see them come in, that’s what I want in volunteers,” Reppert said.

Reppert said volunteers would keep watch of the desk and restock souvenirs, but he would like to see a volunteer working on social media and marketing for the museum as well.

“I desperately need someone who is very technical who can make sure that my TVs are working, make sure that the computer’s up and running, make sure if something goes bad that there’s someone around who can say, ‘oh yeah that’s this,’” Reppert said.

If you’re interested in volunteering, stop into the museum during their hours of operation at 627 Avenue G.

The museum is open every Monday, Wednesday and Friday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

