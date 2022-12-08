Fire destroys Blue Room Resturant and Bar in Edina

EDINA, Mo. (WGEM) - An early morning fire has destroyed the Blue Room Restaurant and Bar in Edina, Missouri.

Edina Police Chief Ryan Bishop said the Edina Fire Department was called just before 3 a.m. Thursday to a fire at 105 S 4th St. in Edina.

Firefighters were still returning to work on hot spots late into the morning.

Firefighters have not yet determined a cause, however, they believe it started in the kitchen.

No one was injured in the fire.

According to Echo Menges at The Edina Sentinel, the Knox County Chamber of Commerce is holding a free-will donation meal at the Knox County Community Center Thursday at 5 p.m.

Menges said, although the meal had already been scheduled, proceed will now go to help the 19 employees of the Blue Room. Donations can also be made to the “Blue Room Staff Fund” at the United State Bank in Edina and Citizens Bank of Edina.

The Blue Room posted to Facebook around 7 a.m. that they would “be back.”

