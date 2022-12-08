Football coach shot 10 times while shielding players from gunfire, police say

A football coach in Florida was shot 10 times while trying to protect his young players from a drive-by shooting. (Source: WJXT, family photos, CNN)
By Marilyn Parker
Published: Dec. 8, 2022 at 11:41 AM CST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (WJXT) – A football coach in Florida was shot 10 times while trying to protect his young players from a drive-by shooting Saturday night.

He survived with serious injuries, but sadly, a 13-year-old boy died in the shooting.

Police in Jacksonville said the teen was killed moments after leaving a football tryout. In total, five people were in the car: the 13-year-old, the coach, an 11-year-old boy who was seriously injured, a 14-year-old boy who was uninjured, and a 15-year-old boy who was uninjured.

The boy who died was identified as Prince Holland.

Police said the 21-year-old coach, who was driving, tried to shield the players as bullets rang out.

Police are still looking for the person responsible for the drive-by shooting. The coach, who is awake and alert in the hospital, told police he doesn’t know who shot him.

Investigators are working with the surviving teens to try to piece the puzzle together. They are also looking at evidence from the scene, such as shell casings and surveillance video.

Copyright 2022 WJXT via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A DoorDash driver waiting for an order to be completed at a Popeyes in Detroit says she noticed...
Popeyes shuts down over video showing cockroaches on orders
First-ever property to be completed protected as a landmark in Quincy
First-ever property to be completely protected as a landmark in Quincy
Wicked Thyme Charcuterie Owner Crystal King’s business is just one example of that. She said...
25 new businesses opened in downtown Quincy this year
Hannibal city council
City of Hannibal looks to sell regional airport, Lakeside Technology Park
Hannibal's Aneyas Williams Will Announce His College Choice On Friday, Dec 16
Hannibal Pirates 4-Star Running Back Aneyas Williams Set To Make A Major Announcement On Friday, December 16

Latest News

Promoted with two dramatically edited trailers that hinted at racism and a “war against...
Harry and Meghan slam British tabloids in new Netflix series
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said Thursday the legislation is 'on the right side of history.'
Pelosi gives remarks on 'Respect for Marriage Act' passage
Kansas police surprised people with $100 bills thanks to a Secret Santa.
‘Spread a little holiday cheer’: Officers hand out $100 bills
Kansas police surprised people with $100 bills thanks to a Secret Santa.
'Spread a little holiday cheer': Officers hand out $100 bills to citizens
QND Basketball Team Working Hard In Practice As They Focus On Facing Hannibal
WGEM Sports At Six: Wednesday (December 7) Quincy Notre Dame Raiders Preparing For A Weekend Trip To "The Korf"