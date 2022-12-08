Fort Madison Marina construction to halt for winter, still need some funds

By Shaqaille McCamick
Published: Dec. 7, 2022 at 6:15 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
FORT MADISON (WGEM) - The Fort Madison Marina project continues, but Mayor Matt Mohrfeld said they’re still about $1 million short of their $12 million project goal.

When WGEM talked with him in August, he said he wanted to have all of the money raised by the end of this year.

Mohrfeld said there are no fundraising opportunities before the new year, but the project board is applying for some state funding to help finish it.

“If those come through, it would get us to our 100%, so right now we’re close,” Mohrfeld said. “The final phase which is the park improvement, you know, we have some time on that, to continue fundraising. Once again, we will get there, but just not quite there yet.”

Mohrfeld said although construction will stop for the winter, it will pick back up at the end of winter or the beginning of spring.

That’s when crews will put in the final docks, do a parking lot revamp and build a new hospitality center on the riverfront.

