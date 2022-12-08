Hannibal Fire Department to get new technical rescue equipment

HANNIBAL, Mo. (WGEM) - If you are in a life-threatening emergency, you want first responders to have the best equipment to save you. That’s why the Hannibal Fire Department is getting some new gear.

They applied for a grant through the Missouri Department of Public Safety for technical rescue equipment.

Fire Chief Ryan Neisen said they will use that money to purchase harnesses, rope, rope rescue hardware, helmets and stretchers.

“This grant was for Region B in our technical rescue program and teams,” Neisen said. “We were awarded $8,726.02.”

On Tuesday night, Hannibal City Council voted for the mayor to execute the acceptance documents.

Neisen said they plan to purchase and start using the equipment within 90 days.

