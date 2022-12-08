Hospital Report: December 8, 2022

By Ryan Hill
Published: Dec. 8, 2022 at 3:43 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) -

Deaths:

Elmer E. Ott, 64 of Canton, Missouri passed away December 6 at his home in Canton. Arnold’s Funeral Home.

Donna L. Fries, 84, of Quincy, passed away December 6 at Adams Pointe Senior Living in Quincy, IL. O’Donnell-Cookson Life Celebration Home.

Floyd M. Lish, age 87, of Quincy, died on December 6 in the home of his daughter. Duker & Haugh Funeral Home.

Theresa J. King, age 67, of Paloma, IL, died on December 5, in St. John’s Hospital in Springfield, IL. Duker & Haugh Funeral Home.

Donna G. Milgrim, age 78, of Quincy, died on December 6, in the Good Samaritan Home. Duker & Haugh Funeral Home.

Births:

There are no births to report today

