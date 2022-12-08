Immunization clinic focuses on staying up to date on vaccines amidst spike in illnesseses

QUINCY (WGEM) - Health officials are again recommending vaccinations as the flu, RSV, and COVID-19 spike in the Tri-States.

Many of the chairs at Trinity United Methodist Church sit empty as the Lee County Health Department awaits four families who made appointments for their monthly immunization clinic.

Immunization nurse Amy Hayes said she had to call a few families who were planning on getting the COVID-19 vaccine and cancel due to shipping delays.

“Today we are not offering any pediatric COVID, we are waiting on our shipment to come, so we have nobody scheduled today for that pediatric COVID,” said Hayes.

In addition to offering COVID shots, these clinics aim to get lee county kids up to date on school mandated vaccines.

“Especially for those that don’t have insurance, are underinsured,” said Hayes. “Vaccines are extremely expensive and so we are able to offer vaccines at no charge for those kiddos that need them.”

Community Health Program Director Emily Biddenstadt said some schools in the county are already seeing a high spike in sickness in children.

“We have been getting reports of increases in COVID numbers, RSV, influenza, even a stomach bug that’s going around so we are getting reports from schools on high absentee rates,” said Biddenstadt.

Hayes believes even with high infection rates, you shouldn’t skip out on your child’s typical vaccines.

“There’s a lot of COVID right now, there’s a lot a lot of influenza but we still have to think about the childhood illnesses that are out there and we wouldn’t want to have any outbreaks of any of the other things in the past and that’s what immunizations have been able to do is prevent those outbreaks,” said Hayes.

Lee County Health Department will host another immunization clinic at their building, located at #3 John Bennet Drive in Fort Madison.

