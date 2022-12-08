Man arrested after victim sees stolen bike rack on Facebook Marketplace, police say

Officers arrested William Gortmaker for knowingly concealing stolen property after former...
Officers arrested William Gortmaker for knowingly concealing stolen property after former conviction of a felony, Tulsa police said.(Tulsa Police Department)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: Dec. 8, 2022 at 3:32 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TULSA, Okla. (Gray News) – A man in Oklahoma was arrested after a theft victim spotted his stolen bike rack for sale on Facebook Marketplace.

On Monday, officers with the Tulsa Police Department were called to assist the man who said he had found his stolen bike rack.

The man told officers he filed a police report about the theft back in mid-November. He said he recently was browsing Facebook Marketplace when he happened to come across what he believed was his bike rack.

The man contacted the seller, who was identified as William Gortmaker, and arranged to meet at a McDonald’s parking lot to purchase the bike rack. Unbeknownst to Gortmaker, the victim called police to have officers meet them at the McDonald’s.

When Gortmaker arrived with the bike rack, officers questioned him. He told police the bike rack was given to him, and he was selling it for a friend.

The victim had matching keys to the bike rack, proving that it was the one he had been missing. The bike rack was returned to him at no cost.

Officers arrested Gortmaker for knowingly concealing stolen property after former conviction of a felony.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A DoorDash driver waiting for an order to be completed at a Popeyes in Detroit says she noticed...
Popeyes shuts down over video showing cockroaches on orders
First-ever property to be completed protected as a landmark in Quincy
First-ever property to be completely protected as a landmark in Quincy
First responders are at the scene of a building explosion in Marengo.
Explosion at grain elevator facility injures multiple people in Iowa
Wicked Thyme Charcuterie Owner Crystal King’s business is just one example of that. She said...
25 new businesses opened in downtown Quincy this year
The remains of the Blue Room Restaurant and Bar continued to smolder late Thursday morning.
Fire destroys Blue Room Restaurant and Bar in Edina

Latest News

The Department of Justice said the largest cockfighting operation in the country was ended...
DOJ: Largest cockfighting operation in U.S. ended after 7 family members sentenced
FILE - Washington Commanders' Dan Snyder poses for photos during an event to unveil the NFL...
House report: Snyder had role in ‘toxic’ Commanders culture
Nevada authorities say they helped an escaped inmate and his fugitive girlfriend from a burning...
Escaped inmate pulled from burning home
Athena Strand, 7, was found dead on Dec. 2, two days after she was reported missing from the...
FedEx driver says he strangled Texas girl in van: warrant
Home Health and Hospice Director Deb Lawver said a high rating is important in such a...
MDH’s Home Health and Hospice given 5-star rating