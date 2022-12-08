MDH’s Home Health and Hospice given 5-star rating

MACOMB (WGEM) - McDonough District Hospital’s Home Health and Hospice department is being recognized by Medicare as a five-star service.

The rating stems from family satisfaction surveys with five stars being the highest possible score.

Up until this year, Medicare only provided ratings for home health.

MDH Home Health and Hospice Director Deb Lawver said high ratings are critical with the healthcare industry being so competitive.

”There are many other agencies vying for these patients and anytime we can demonstrate superior service and entice customers to come our way, we want them to know what kind of quality we’re delivering,” Lawver said.

MDH Home Health and Hospice serve all surrounding counties including Hancock, Schuyler, Fulton, and Warren counties. The program has received past recognition for home health.

”To deliver that consistently while fighting all of the obstacles like infectious diseases, violence in the workplace and all of those things is quite a feat,” she added.

Lawver said they’ve served 65 home health patients.

MDH was also recognized in November by the Midwest Alliance for Patient Safety, receiving the Champion Team Award, which is given to one hospital in Illinois annually.

