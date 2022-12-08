Multiple people injured in Marengo building explosion, nearby homes evacuated

MARENGO, Iowa (KCRG) - At least two people have been injured and nearby homes have been evacuated following an explosion at a soybean plant in Marengo this morning.

Witnesses said it happened at around 11:15 a.m. in the 800 block of East South Street. The building is a grain elevator and soybean crusher facility owned by Heartland Crush, according to property records. Officials have evacuated several nearby homes and are urging people to avoid being outside due to the smoke. The city is asking people to avoid the area.

Several medical helicopters have been dispatched to the scene, along with multiple fire departments. In a statement, The University of Iowa Hospitals and clinics said it has received multiple patients following the explosion. Staff said they are unable to comment on the conditions of the patients, but they anticipate more may be on the way. People with questions about loved ones may call UIHC at (319) 356-1616 for more information.

Residents who were evacuated can go to the Iowa County Transportation Building, located at 1680 Franklin Avenue.

KCCI reports staff with Iowa Valley Community School District said the district is not impacted. They have not evacuated or canceled classes.

The City of Marengo said that water in the city may have a brown color to it on Thursday due to the excess water usage by firefighters.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

First responders are at the scene of a building explosion in Marengo. (Peggy Martin)

First responders say they evacuated nearby homes after an explosion at a building in Marengo. (Jennifer Olson)

