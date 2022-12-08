New businesses opening in downtown Quincy

QUINCY (WGEM) - An organization that supports our local shops anticipates it’s something that will continue.

The District Executive Director Emily Lombardi said 25 new businesses have opened up in downtown Quincy since January.

Wicked Thyme Charcuterie Owner Crystal King’s business is just one example of that. She said the support of local shops is what makes it possible.

“With being a new member in Quincy, it’s just been overwhelming. The welcoming, the response and just the involvement with the small businesses,” King said. “The support is huge.”

The District is a non-profit that supports the growth and development of businesses downtown through promotions, access to state funds and shopping local campaigns.

Lombardi said 49 new businesses have opened up in Adams County in 2022.

“We have this momentum going right now that so many new businesses are finding that downtown Quincy is the place to invest, is the place to find foot traffic and the customers that they’re really looking for,” Lombardi said.

Momentum she doesn’t see slowing down.

“We hope for so many more opportunities with the 6th Street Promenade as well as just people wanting to enjoy a space for their family and friends here in Quincy,” Lombardi said.

She said when you shop local, your investment has an economic impact. An investment she said is worth more than just money.

“It just really invests into the community as well as making Quincy a wonderful place to live,” Lombardi said.

“The best thing about charcuterie to me is it brings people together. It feeds not only your belly. It feeds your soul too,” King said.

King said they’re about a week away from having the interior work complete. She hopes to open their 534 Hampshire Location in January.

Lombardi said The District gives small businesses and vendors access to resources to help them reach more of the community.

