Pathway of Hope helping families move out of poverty

QUINCY (WGEM) - The WGEM Bucket Blitz enters it final day Thursday and donations raised go to support programs like Pathway of Hope.

Regional Social Services Director Heidi Welty said Pathway of Hope helps families move from poverty to self-sufficiency. She said caseworkers meet with family members to identify their goals, such as finding housing, applying for aid, education, transportation or a job, and figure out how they want to achieve them. She said more families have been using the program.

Welty said people can use the program for as long as they need to so they can achieve their goal. She said they check in with their clients to monitor their progress and see if they need any other resources.

“Trying to make sure that we’re aware of what all the other organizations are doing and offering at certain times, she said. “Accessing those programs just for additional support, just recognizing really what the need is and the barrier is and problem solving with our folks.”

Welty said while they connect them with resources within the Salvation Army or other local resources, they also provide them items as well that can help them.

“Sometimes we’ll provide clothing for people,” Welty said. “Maybe for slip resistant shoes or steel-toed boots. It depends on the employer, what the request is.”

For those wanting to access Pathway of Hope, it’s located in the Salvation Army Emergency Shelter at 501 Broadway or you can call them at (217)222-2087.

Copyright 2022 WGEM. All rights reserved.