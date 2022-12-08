Pittsfield High School FFA students return for a second year of Pearl Harbor Remembrance Day bell ringing

PITTSFIELD, Ill. (WGEM) - Wednesday marked the 81st anniversary of the attack on Pearl Harbor.

Resident Warren Winston is observing the day like he has for 21 years: facilitating a 15 minute bell ringing remembrance at 11:48 a.m., the same local time Pearl Harbor in Hawaii was ambushed.

Normally, Winston will ask community volunteers to ring bells at Pittsfield churches; First Baptist, Nazarene Church, St. Mary’s Catholic Church, First Christian Church, and the single bell that sits on the park across from the library.

“I can only imagine people coming out of church here in town (on Dec. 7 1941) and hearing on the news about some place called Pearl Harbor,” Winston said. “And I thought why don’t we remember that day by ringing church bells?”

For the second year, Winston invited the Pittsfield High School FFA chapter for the second year in a row to ring the church bells for those 15 minutes and earn community credit.

“It’s a history lesson for the students,” Winston said. “And it brings it close to home.”

High school student Alyvia Groom and her two classmates rang the bell at the First Baptist Church. She said this experience helped her learn more about Pearl Harbor Day.

“I do have a grandfather that did fight,” Groom said. “So I have a little bit of connection to it. I think this ties in with FFA, with the community and learning about history.”

After the bell ringing, the students were brought back to the Baptist church to say a prayer and learn more history from Winston and church volunteers.

“I just really enjoyed the experience and how it just kind of brought the town together,” said student Katelyn Tolke.

Rev. Mark Schulte with St. Mary’s Catholic Church said a 4,000 pound bell was moved back into the church’s belfry a few weeks prior.

The bell had been removed decades ago and had been placed on the ground outside of the church. Schulte said apparently it was thought that the building wasn’t structurally sound enough to hold the bell.

However, Schulte hired inspectors to take a look again and they said the building could hold the bell and was in fact safer to have the added weight to it in case of heavy storms.

