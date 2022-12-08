Quincy tree planting in honor of Arbor Day

QUINCY (WGEM) - Although Arbor Day is usually recognized in April, right now is the best time to start getting trees planted, according to Quincy Planning and Development officials.

Quincy Assistant Planning Director Jason Parrott said the city will be planting a tree at the Jackson-Lincoln Swimming Complex Friday, Dec. 9 at 10 a.m. in honor of late Ben Bumbry’s son, Robbin.

The city invites you and your family to the planting.

Parrott said each year they plant a tree at a local school, but this year they’re recognizing Robbin who passed away a few years ago.

His family played a huge part in establishing the swimming complex and he dedicated much of his time volunteering there.

”It’s really a priority and these are the types of events, having a tree commission, doing an Arbor Day Tree Planting, doing a fall tree planting season, which we’re in right now, those are the types of things that continue to have us be named by the Arbor Day Foundation as a tree city USA,” Parrott said.

Parrott said the city of Quincy has been recognized as a ‘Tree City USA’ for 36 years.

The swimming complex’s executive director said members of the Bumbry family will also attend the planting on Friday.

