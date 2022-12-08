QUINCY (WGEM) - Rain potential comes to an end by Friday morning. However, we will still be socked in with cloud cover and a little bit of patchy fog, high temperatures top out of the mid-40s, and pretty much remain in the mid-40s through the weekend. It’s not warm but it’s not cold. On Saturday there is a limited potential for some scattered showers for the southern tier of the Tri-States. Beyond that are focus goes toward Monday night and Tuesday with the potential for some thunderstorms in the region. It is likely there will be some severe weather somewhere in the Midwest on Tuesday. We are watching that forecast carefully. We don’t normally think about thunderstorms or severe weather in December but it does happen. So do not let your guard down and pay attention to the forecast for early next week.

