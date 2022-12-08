Weather Alert: Dense Fog Advisory

QUINCY (WGEM) - Weather Alert: A Dense Fog Advisory remains in effect for Lee County (Iowa), Clark County (Missouri) and Hancock and McDonough County (Illinois) through 6 AM this (Thursday) morning. The dense fog advisory for Schuyler and Scott County in Illinois goes through 9 AM. In these counties, visibility of a quarter mile will be possible. The rest of the Tri-States will experience patchy fog. If driving, slow down, use your low beam headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you.

