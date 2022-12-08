WGEM Sports At Six: Tuesday (December 6) Quincy Notre Dame Lady Raiders Ready To Hit The IHSA Hardwood Tonight Against Pleasant Plains

QND Head Coach Eric Orne Expects A Battle At The Pit Against The Visiting Cardinals
QND Lady Raiders Set To Hit The IHSA Hardwood Tonight Against Pleasant Plains
QND Lady Raiders Set To Hit The IHSA Hardwood Tonight Against Pleasant Plains(Heart of Illinois ABC)
By Tony Cornish, Jr.
Published: Dec. 8, 2022 at 11:32 AM CST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) - The defending Class 2A State Champions from QND will return to the IHSA girls hardwood tonight in another tough opponent. The Cardinals of Pleasant Plains will venture to “The Pit” to tip-off against Quincy Notre Dame is a game set to get underway at 6:30 p.m. The squad held a shoot around at “The Pit” earlier today to focus in on that match-up and go over a few defensive and offensive sets they expect to see against PPHS.

Lady Raiders head coach Eric Orne took timeout after the short workout session to offer his thoughts and expectations on the showdown against the Lady Cards at 10th & Jackson.

