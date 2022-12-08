WGEM Sports At Six: Tuesday (December 6) Southeastern All-State Guard/Forward Danny Stephens Continues To Help The Suns Rise On The IHSA Class 1A Prep Hardwood

SE Ranked As The Top Basketball Team In The IHSA Class 1A Ranks As The Suns Head To Liberty Tonight
Southeast All-State Guard/Forward Danny Stephens Helping The Suns Continue To Rise On The...
Southeast All-State Guard/Forward Danny Stephens Helping The Suns Continue To Rise On The Hardwood
By Tony Cornish, Jr.
Published: Dec. 8, 2022 at 6:33 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) - The Southeastern Suns are the top-ranked basketball team in the Class 1A ranks as they head to Liberty to face the Eagles this evening on the prep hardwood. A big reason for the Suns success once again this year, is due to the outstanding play of senior Danny Stephens. The talented guard/forward has been on a scoring blitz of late. Right now, Stephens is averaging over 30 points-per-game, and that’s all by design according to Suns head coach Brett Ufkes.

WGEM’s Brendan Reidy ventured Augusta, Illinois and has more details on the exploits of the future Mizzou Tiger in tonight’s “Sports In Focus!”

