WGEM Sports At Six: Wednesday (December 7) QND Basketball Team Is Working Hard In Practice As The Raiders Prepare For A Weekend Business Trip To Hannibal

QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) - The Quincy Notre Dame basketball team has a solid week to practice and prepare for their upcoming game against Hannibal. Head coach Kevin Meyer wants to take full advantage of that time to work on a few problem areas. Area’s that unfortunately emerged during last Friday’s setback in Springfield against the defending state champs from Sacred Heart Griffin.

After losing against the Cyclones on their home floor, the “Blue & Gold” managed to regroup in less than 24 hours to post an impressive 52-44 win against Macomb. That 8-point win at “The Pit” helped pick up the Raiders spirits as they set their focus now of taking on the Pirates of Hannibal High on Saturday evening. Coach Meyers is very upbeat about tipping-off against the “Red & Black” in a very special environment located in America’s Hometown. We’ll have details...

