AVENUES to build new safe house for domestic, sexual assault survivors

HANNIBAL, Mo. (WGEM) - A shelter for domestic and sexual violence survivors in Hannibal, Mo., is looking to relocate.

AVENUES co-directors Stephanie Black and Cara Miller said their current shelter is falling apart, so building a new one would serve more of the community.

“Shelter living is hard,” Black said. “You’re sharing your space with people you don’t know and those other individuals have been through their own traumas.”

AVENUES is a domestic violence and sexual assault shelter and outreach program for survivors in Northeast Missouri.

Both Miller and Black started working at the emergency shelter, assisting survivors who needed to flee and did not have a place to stay. Their emergency shelter currently houses ten people which is at capacity.

“Communal living means you’re sleeping next to a stranger sometimes and we are trying to get away from that,” Miller said. “We are trying to make people feel comfortable in uncomfortable situations.”

They want to build a new safe house in Hannibal, as there are more survivors they want to help, but can’t with their current space. Black said their new building could house six more people and it would be handicap accessible.

“We are gonna go from our old shelter, only having two bedrooms with ten people in it, to a nine-bedroom shelter,” Black said. “Mostly women and their children will be here. Men, we will still place in hotels.”

While the new location is confidential for safety reasons, Miller said it will be closer to a school and more jobs for the survivors.

Their goal is to open it by the end of next year.

Miller said she is excited to have a larger space for survivors to feel at home.

“Our current shelter is falling apart, and we have kind of kept it together throughout the years,” Miller said. “It’s a really good plan.”

Miller said they are having a cost analysis done and plan to apply for federal grants to pay for the project.

AVENUES is also looking donations of money and hygiene products.

If you are a victim of domestic violence or sexual abuse, here are a few numbers you can call:

Hotline: 833-243-6366

AVENUES Shelter: 573-221-4280

Copyright 2022 WGEM. All rights reserved.