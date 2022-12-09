Cloudy and foggy start to our Friday

We will have mostly cloudy skies today but we will be dry.
By Whitney Williams
Published: Dec. 9, 2022 at 6:25 AM CST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
QUINCY (WGEM) - The rain showers continued into the overnight hours but have cleared the Tri-States this morning. There may still be some puddles out there though. So you will not have to worry about battling the rain, but we have some patchy fog. While visibilities have been on the lower side, they have not been low enough for any advisories. Also to note, visibilities have already started to improve. This trend will continue through the rest of the morning as the fog gradually dissipates.

The cold front though has yet to move through. That cold front will move through this morning though. For now, winds are coming out of the south but after the front moves through they will shift to the west. With the clouds in place and those light southerly winds, morning temperatures are very mild in the low to upper 40s depending on where you are in the Tri-States. We will most likely see our daytime highs for the day this morning. After the cold front moves through temperatures will drop slightly into the upper 30s to low 40s. Then, they will rebound up a little later this afternoon. For tonight, the mostly cloudy skies will continue but we will be a little cooler. Nighttime lows will be in the 30s.

Tomorrow will shape up to be another cloudy to mostly cloudy day. Temperatures will remain mild for this time of year, with highs in the low to mid 40s depending on where you live in the Tri-States.

We look to finally get some sunshine for the latter half of the weekend.

