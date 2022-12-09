Former ‘Grey’s Anatomy’ writer says she lied about having cancer

Former 'Grey's Anatomy' writer Elisabeth Finch said she hasn't been truthful about her past.
Former 'Grey's Anatomy' writer Elisabeth Finch said she hasn't been truthful about her past.(Source: Courtesy Getty Images)
By CNN Newsource
Published: Dec. 9, 2022 at 8:42 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Elisabeth Finch was once a writer and consulting producer on the hit TV series “Grey’s Anatomy.”

More is being learned about her fall from grace.

Finch tells entertainment website The Ankler she is a serial liar.

She once told colleagues she had battled a rare form of bone cancer, had lost a kidney and part of her leg. None of it was true.

Finch also told co-workers her brother committed suicide in 2019, but he is alive and living in Florida.

She said she began lying like this in 2007 while she was recovering from a knee injury.

Finch said she lied in part to gain attention.

In March, The Ankler reported the ABC drama was looking into her past, but Finch resigned before the show launched an investigation.

She admits she knows what she did was wrong but said lying was a coping mechanism for her.

So far, there’s been no comment from representatives of “Grey’s Anatomy.”

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

First responders are at the scene of a building explosion in Marengo.
At least 10 people injured in explosion at grain elevator facility in Iowa
The remains of the Blue Room Restaurant and Bar continued to smolder late Thursday morning.
Fire destroys Blue Room Restaurant and Bar in Edina
Wicked Thyme Charcuterie Owner Crystal King’s business is just one example of that. She said...
25 new businesses opened in downtown Quincy this year
A DoorDash driver waiting for an order to be completed at a Popeyes in Detroit says she noticed...
Popeyes shuts down over video showing cockroaches on orders
QND Raiders Head Baseball Coach Ryan Oden Steps Down From Top Post
BREAKING NEWS: Quincy Notre Dame Head Baseball Coach Ryan Oden Resigns From Top Post With Raiders

Latest News

A mayor in Iowa is getting pushback after posing partially nude in a calendar for charity....
Mayor in Iowa poses partially nude for calendar
Sen. Kyrsten Sinema, D-Ariz., flanked by Sen. Tammy Baldwin, D-Wis., left, and Sen. Susan...
Sen. Kyrsten Sinema switches from Democratic to independent
FILE - J. Alexander Kueng and two other former Minneapolis officers were convicted of federal...
Officer who kneeled on George Floyd’s back faces sentencing
This photo shows a woman getting a mammogram. Many women with two or three breast tumors can...
More breast cancer patients can choose smaller surgery
Russian President Vladimir Putin attends the annual meeting of the Presidential Council for...
Russia’s Putin says more US prisoner exchanges are possible