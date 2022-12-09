Former WIU President focus of internal investigation in Ohio

WILBERFORCE, Ohio (WGEM) - The general counsel and secretary to the Board of Trustees at Central State University issued two statements Friday related to an internal investigation of President Dr. Jack Thomas.

Thomas, who was named president at Central State University on July 1, 2020, resigned as president at Western Illinois University in Macomb in June 2019. Thomas was named provost at WIU in January 2008; he began serving as president in July 2011.

Dayton, Ohio, television station WHIO reported that five women made allegations that Thomas created a “toxic work culture” that included discrimination, slander, demotions and fear of retaliation.

“The investigation (at Central State) is ongoing, and in order to preserve the integrity of that investigation, all communication on the matter is being routed through my office, and the University will not publicly comment at this time,” wrote Laura Wilson, Central State’s lawyer and Board of Trustees secretary.

Wilson shared via email a statement from Central State University Board of Trustees Chair Mark Hatcher, that read: “The Board of Trustees has full confidence in President Jack Thomas and his vision for the University. His goals are ambitious, and we have been satisfied with the speed and quality of his progress toward those goals. In fact, in many cases he has not only met his goals but exceeded them.

“At a time when nationally, enrollment at HBCUs (Historically black colleges and universities) is down 11%, Central State decreased only seven percent. Under Dr. Thomas’ tenure, enrollment is higher than it’s been in decades, with more than 5,300 students. This includes online enrollment which has grown from 28 students in 2020 to more than 3,500 today. And on-campus enrollment has held steady despite declines in enrollment at colleges nationwide due to the coronavirus pandemic, at approximately 1,800 students.

“Additionally, in just over two years, Dr. Thomas has made significant strides in fundraising and in raising the profile of the University both in Ohio and nationally.”

Wilson wrote that the Central State Board is “committed to ensuring the excellence and integrity of Central State University on behalf of its employees and its students, and their families.”

The Western Illinois University Board of Trustees approved a settlement agreement of $900, 000 and general release with Thomas in August 2019.

“On behalf of the Board of Trustees of Western Illinois University, I would like to thank Dr. Jack Thomas for his distinguished service to Western Illinois University as president and as provost and academic vice president,” Board of Trustees Chair Greg Aguilar said. “President Thomas has been dedicated and committed to serving our students. He has mentored countless students and impacted tens of thousands of lives for the good. Again, we wish to thank President Thomas for the leadership he has provided.”

