Hospital Report: December 9, 2022
Deaths:
Jennifer Lynn McNay, 48, of Quincy, IL, passed away December 7 at Deaconess Midtown Hospital in Evansville, IN. O’Donnell-Cookson Life Celebration Home.
Danny L. Pearn, 80, of Quincy, IL, passed away December 7 at Blessing Hospital in Quincy, IL. O’Donnell-Cookson Life Celebration Home
William T. Havansek, 83, of Crest Hill, Illinois, passed away December 7 at Illinois Veterans Home in Quincy, IL. O’Donnell-Cookson Life Celebration Home.
Loretta A. Lewis, age 71, of Quincy, died on December 7 in Blessing Hospital Emergency Room. Duker & Haugh Funeral Home
Births:
There are no births to report of.
