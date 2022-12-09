Hospital Report: December 9, 2022

QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) -

Deaths:

Jennifer Lynn McNay, 48, of Quincy, IL, passed away December 7 at Deaconess Midtown Hospital in Evansville, IN. O’Donnell-Cookson Life Celebration Home.

Danny L. Pearn, 80, of Quincy, IL, passed away December 7 at Blessing Hospital in Quincy, IL. O’Donnell-Cookson Life Celebration Home

William T. Havansek, 83, of Crest Hill, Illinois, passed away December 7 at Illinois Veterans Home in Quincy, IL. O’Donnell-Cookson Life Celebration Home.

Loretta A. Lewis, age 71, of Quincy, died on December 7 in Blessing Hospital Emergency Room. Duker & Haugh Funeral Home

Births:

There are no births to report of.

