JWCC students host Winter Wonderland event

QUINCY (WGEM) - Families around Quincy got the chance to meet Santa Claus Thursday night all while giving back to a good cause.

Students at John Wood Community College hosted a Winter Wonderland Night.

Kids could take pictures with Santa and enjoy candy canes and hot chocolate.

Freshman Keyouna West said all of the donations from the event support the Student Life organization.

“It kind of just brings all of the students together,” West said. “We all have a great time. It helps people find themselves, make new connections, new friends. It’s just a really great opportunity for everyone.”

West said the organization also puts on events like the Trail of Terror, which is a popular fundraiser around Halloween.

