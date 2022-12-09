Last day for Quincy yard waste pick-up

QUINCY (WGEM) - In Quincy, Dec. 16 is the last day you can have your yard waste picked up at the curb.

After next Friday, residents should take their yard waste to the Quincy Compost Facility at 711 West Radio Road.

Central Services Superintendent of Sanitation John Schafer said there’s a halt in curbside services because of an ongoing contract with Evan’s Recycling.

“What the contract with Evan’s Recycling is, they have a set time when they stop picking up just during the winter now, don’t have a lot of leaves, leaves are pretty much all fallen by now, there’s no grass clippings, that kind of thing. So, they just, it just makes for them to have shorter hours,” said Schafer.

He said when curbside pick-up begins again, residents will be notified on the City of Quincy’s website and Facebook page.

Schafer said to continue putting your yard waste at your curb until Dec. 16, just make sure it’s less than 4 feet in length and 2 inches in diameter.

