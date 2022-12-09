Lee County agrees to largest solar field project in Iowa’s history

The 150 watt solar field project comes from a joint agreement between Lee County and Alliant Energy.(WGEM)
By Shaqaille McCamick
Published: Dec. 9, 2022 at 4:36 PM CST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
FORT MADISON (WGEM) - A Lee County solar panel project will begin construction in the summer of 2023.

The 150 watt solar field project comes from a joint agreement between Lee County and Alliant Energy.

Once completed, it will be the largest solar field project in the state of Iowa.

Alliant is taking on the project to diversify their energy production.

Lee County Engineer Ben Hull said he and other county officials assisted in outlining the agreement to ensure construction goes smoothly.

“The agreement covers terms about reimbursements to the county for any costs it may have related to the project. It establishes set backs from roads and also includes a provision that no solar panel should be any closer than 300 feet to a residential structure,” said Hull.

Hull said the agreement also outlines that noisy construction should generally occur from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

The project will take place near Wever, Iowa.

