Major storm developing

Most models are showing a major storm developing early next week.
By Brian Inman
Published: Dec. 9, 2022 at 4:51 PM CST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
QUINCY (WGEM) - We are going to slide into the weekend on the cloudy side. However, throughout the day Saturday, the cloud cover will begin to break up. We will see some sunshine. Temperatures do not respond to the sunshine. High temperatures on Saturday and Sunday, both will be in the mid-40s. Sunday should be a mostly sunny sky. If there is a little bit of nice news there it is that the wind will be fairly calm. So 45 degrees and some sunshine will feel OK on Sunday. Our focus is really on Monday night, Tuesday, Tuesday night and Wednesday.

Let's hope this forecast holds and we get a real soaker Tuesday
There will be a major storm that develops early next week. It is quite a ways off in terms of forecast models. However, at this time we do believe there will be some pretty significant rainfall in the Midwest. This is good news. The rainfall is much needed to hopefully eliminate some drought conditions that have plagued us for some time. To really be helpful, this rainfall needs to fall west of the Mississippi river. At this time it would appear as if we would see more than an inch of rain in the Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday timeframe. We will likely have to adjust this forecast as this system develops. Right now severe weather looks like it will stay well to the south of us near the Arkansas southern Missouri area. Behind this system get ready for a significant cooldown.

