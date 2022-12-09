Man accused of taking small child from mother’s shopping cart at store, police say

By WBRC Staff and Jordan Gartner
Published: Dec. 9, 2022 at 4:41 PM CST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
ATTALLA, Ala. (WBRC/Gray News) - Police in Alabama say they are searching for a man who allegedly took a child from a mother’s shopping cart Thursday afternoon.

According to the Attalla Police Department, a report was filed saying that an older man had picked up a small child from the mother’s cart and then placed the child in his shopping cart.

The mother reportedly took the child back immediately.

Police said investigators have been able to determine the man is a truck driver for a trucking company based in Illinois after viewing surveillance footage from the store.

Attalla police said they are also working with several state agencies to find the man in question.

Anyone with further information has been urged to contact the Attalla Police Department at 256-538-7837.

