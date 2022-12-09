Quincy holds annual tree planting

By Kaleb Wolters
Published: Dec. 9, 2022 at 5:38 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

QUINCY (WGEM) - The city of Quincy’s annual tree planting took place Friday at the Jackson-Lincoln Swimming Complex.

Quincy city leaders were joined by other members of the community to plant an ivory silk lilac tree in honor of Robbin Bumbry who passed away in 2012.

A previous memorial tree planted for Bumbry had been removed from the swimming complex, so the board of directors worked with the city to plant a new tree.

Robbin Bumbry’s brother Tyrone Bumbry spoke at the ceremony about what the tree meant to him.

”You know Robbin liked everybody and everybody liked Robbin. His personality, his character, he was a funny guy. He wanted to be funny, he tried to be funny, and he wanted to be a friend to everybody,” Tyrone Bumbry said. “It’s a special meaning just to honor my brother like this.”

The Quincy High School class of 1977, which was Bumbry’s graduating class, donated a plaque to commemorate the tree.

Copyright 2022 WGEM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

First responders are at the scene of a building explosion in Marengo.
At least 10 people injured in explosion at grain elevator facility in Iowa
The remains of the Blue Room Restaurant and Bar continued to smolder late Thursday morning.
Fire destroys Blue Room Restaurant and Bar in Edina
QND Raiders Head Baseball Coach Ryan Oden Steps Down From Top Post
BREAKING NEWS: Quincy Notre Dame Head Baseball Coach Ryan Oden Resigns From Top Post With Raiders
Wicked Thyme Charcuterie Owner Crystal King’s business is just one example of that. She said...
25 new businesses opened in downtown Quincy this year
A DoorDash driver waiting for an order to be completed at a Popeyes in Detroit says she noticed...
Popeyes shuts down over video showing cockroaches on orders

Latest News

Christmastime in Barry happening Saturday evening
Christmastime in Barry
Barry Christmas
Christmastime in Barry happening Saturday evening
NEMO community leaders hold conference to address housing shortages
Addressing the Workforce Housing Shortage in NEMO
Housing conference
NEMO community leaders hold conference to address housing shortages
Last day for Quincy yard waste pick-up
Last day for Quincy yard waste pick-up