Quincy holds annual tree planting

QUINCY (WGEM) - The city of Quincy’s annual tree planting took place Friday at the Jackson-Lincoln Swimming Complex.

Quincy city leaders were joined by other members of the community to plant an ivory silk lilac tree in honor of Robbin Bumbry who passed away in 2012.

A previous memorial tree planted for Bumbry had been removed from the swimming complex, so the board of directors worked with the city to plant a new tree.

Robbin Bumbry’s brother Tyrone Bumbry spoke at the ceremony about what the tree meant to him.

”You know Robbin liked everybody and everybody liked Robbin. His personality, his character, he was a funny guy. He wanted to be funny, he tried to be funny, and he wanted to be a friend to everybody,” Tyrone Bumbry said. “It’s a special meaning just to honor my brother like this.”

The Quincy High School class of 1977, which was Bumbry’s graduating class, donated a plaque to commemorate the tree.

